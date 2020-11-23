Advertisement

Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season in the midst of COVID-19

Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season due to COVID-19
Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season due to COVID-19(KWCH12)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, local Christmas tree farms are opening for business.

“Opening day has been fantastic, we were anticipating big crowds because we’ve seen on our Facebook page people are kind of scooting around Thanksgiving,” apprentice tree farmer America Grelinger said. “They want joy in their lives and Christmas brings hope.”

Families said celebrating the holidays in the midst of the pandemic makes them even more thankful for the little things, like finding the perfect tree.

“It’s just a fun little reminder life can go on normally. Some things have changed but you can still make the best of it,” customer Stephen Pederson said.

The farm is taking several COVID-19 precautions.

“We are following CDC guidelines closely, one of the main things we’re doing is making sure people are wearing mask and staying socially distant,” Grelinger said. “Santa Clause isn’t able to make it back from the North Pole due to COVID.”

