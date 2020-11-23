Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police say he is missing and may be in danger.
Wichita police: Missing man may be in danger
Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Wichita man arrested after downtown disturbance
COVID-19 testings
Where to get tested for COVID-19

Latest News

The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
Sedgwick County Detention Facility (Aug. 2020)
Sedgwick County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury