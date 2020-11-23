Off-duty Wichita police officer arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) arrested an off-duty Wichita Police Department (WPD) Officer early Monday morning.

Wichita police said Cory Masterson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Masterson has been employed with WPD for 12 years and was assigned to the Field Services Division. He has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The case is being investigated by KHP, and an internal review will take place by the WPD.

