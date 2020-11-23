Advertisement

Off-duty Wichita police officer arrested for DUI

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) arrested an off-duty Wichita Police Department (WPD) Officer early Monday morning.

Wichita police said Cory Masterson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Masterson has been employed with WPD for 12 years and was assigned to the Field Services Division.  He has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The case is being investigated by KHP, and an internal review will take place by the WPD.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Wichita man arrested after downtown disturbance
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of Wichita hospital pushing for more restrictive health order

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly Requesting Extending use of KS National Guard for COVID-19 response
Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season due to COVID-19
Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season in the midst of COVID-19
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits
The Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department said Sunday two of its firefighters died from COVID-19...
2 Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department employees die of COVID-19 over weekend