Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail
One killed, one arrested in Arkansas City shooting
Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of Wichita hospital pushing for more restrictive health order
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county

Latest News

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday...
Chiefs narrowly edge out Raiders, winning 35-31
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
Dead Center Vintage cancels Black Friday in-person sales due to rising COVID-19 cases
Local businesses take COVID-19 precautions to keep shoppers safe on Black Friday