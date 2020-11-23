Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. He had also said that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail
One killed, one arrested in Arkansas City shooting
Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of Wichita hospital pushing for more restrictive health order
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county

Latest News

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday...
Chiefs narrowly edge out Raiders, winning 35-31
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
Dead Center Vintage cancels Black Friday in-person sales due to rising COVID-19 cases
Local businesses take COVID-19 precautions to keep shoppers safe on Black Friday