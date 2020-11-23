Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. opting out of Governor’s mask mandate

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Commission has unanimously voted to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate, according to KMAN Radio.

The commission says that while it has opted out of Kelly’s specific mandate, county residents are still recommended to abide by health guidelines. Individual cities are still allowed to implement their own mask orders.

JUST IN: The Pottawatomie County Commission, while convened as the board of health, has unanimously decided to opt out...

Posted by News Radio KMAN on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Wichita man arrested after downtown disturbance
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of Wichita hospital pushing for more restrictive health order

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly Requesting Extending use of KS National Guard for COVID-19 response
Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season due to COVID-19
Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season in the midst of COVID-19
Wichita Police Department badge
Off-duty Wichita police officer arrested for DUI
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits
The Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department said Sunday two of its firefighters died from COVID-19...
2 Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department employees die of COVID-19 over weekend