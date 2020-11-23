Sedgwick County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said one of its inmates died Wednesday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said the 68-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 29 for concerns about his mental status. He was discharged and returned to the Detention Facility Clinic for care on Oct. 31.

On Nov. 6, the inmate was again transported to the hospital after falling in the clinic. He was placed in intensive care and eventually on a ventilator. While in the hospital, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19. He died on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the inmate had a history of chronic medical issues before his incarceration. His preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony sex crime charges and had been in custody since late October 2020.

