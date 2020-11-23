Showers and storms likely Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain will take over the state on Tuesday, but sunshine will return Wednesday and it will continue into Thanksgiving.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday evening, becoming scattered overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 40s. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Rain will become likely on Tuesday, off and on throughout the day. As a cold front moves in from the west, storms will be possible with the front in central Kansas in the afternoon and evening. There won’t be a great chance for severe storms, but some could become strong at times with small hail and gusty wind. Storms will come to an end Tuesday night as that system moves to the east.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday and we’ll get a little cooler behind that front. Highs will drop a few degrees, into the low 50s.

We’ll stay sunny for Thanksgiving and into Black Friday. Highs will bounce back into the upper 50s on Thursday, but they will drop back into the lower 50s on Friday.

We will have a close call for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will just be for southern Kansas, with the brunt of the system staying to the south. We’ll keep you updated on that throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers becoming scattered overnight. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Showers likely with afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Storms ending. Wind: SE/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 36.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15; gusty. High: 52.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy with evening showers.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 34 Early rain showers then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 28 Sunny.

