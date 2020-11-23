The Lord’s Diner juggles COVID-19 precautions and cold weather to serve those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homeless shelters and soup kitchens have been dealing with COVID-19 just like the rest of the country; trying their best to reduce exposure.

But with the colder weather forcing more people to head to shelters, organizations say they’re more at risk.

Director at The Lord’s Diner Jan Haberly said, “One guest said it best, ‘Thanks for not forgetting about us.’ They don’t even know how hard we’re working to not get exposed. Two thousand people would not have a meal every day if we had to quarantine.”

Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been handing boxed meals to the homeless every day through a small window.

“I’m not sure that our exposure would be that great. It’s just out the door through a little Plexiglas shield,” said Haberly.

The Lord’s Diner is used to inviting guests in to warm up when the weather get cold but this year, they can’t do that.

“I will tell you, the cold has been our biggest challenge. It doesn’t feel right to, ‘Here’s your meal, go find some place warm to eat,’” said Haberly.

While they don’t know when they might be able to have those in need back inside, she said the community hasn’t forgotten about them and are still wanting to volunteer and donate this holiday season.

“Folks have been more than generous. So their hearts still have the Christmas spirit, I don’t know what the actual physical Christmas will be but their hearts are still full of Christmas spirit,” said Haberly.

