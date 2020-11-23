Week of November 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: SAF Senior Regional Program Specialist - Mobile | American Red Cross | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11315347 | 4 other postings on KANSASWORKS: Mobile Phlebotomist - Paid Phlebotomy Training, Stock Inventory Assistant II , Blood Scheduler: Apheresis, Apheresis Telerecruiter

TUESDAY: Local Driver (Multiple Shifts) | J & H TRANSPORTATION INC | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11329111 | One more position posted on KANSASWORKS: Owner Operator- OTR

WEDNESDAY: Interiors Fabricator | Yingling Aviation Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11258346 | Two other positions active on KANSASWORKS: Aircraft Interior Installer and A&P Mechanic

THURSDAY: LPN Licensed Practical Nurse - 3rd shift | Ascension Living-Village Ridge | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11332527 | They have other LPN positions on KANSASWORKS: Full time, Part time and multiple shifts

FRIDAY: Wastewater Plant Operator | City of Newton | Newton | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11329089 | One more position open on KANSASWORKS: Maintenance Worker IV - Waterworks

