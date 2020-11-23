Wet start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will move through the region today and Tuesday. Widely scattered showers today will be followed by more numerous showers and storms on Tuesday.

While some of the storms on Tuesday afternoon may be on the strong side, mainly over south-central, and southeast Kansas, widespread severe weather is not expected. The main is concern is the wind which will blow between 20-30 mph; some of the storms could take gusts to 50 mph.

Clouds will keep us cool today with highs mostly in the 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures tonight will be hold steady tonight in the upper 40s before climbing into upper 50s and lower 60s on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks quiet with tranquil travel conditions expected on Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Friday. Temperatures will be near normal for late November with lows in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; a few showers. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Cloudy; patchy drizzle/showers. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; showers come to an end. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Wed: High: 56. Low: 33. Clouds early, then sunny.

Thu: High: 61. Low: 35. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 56. Low: 36. Mix of sun and clouds.

Sat: High: 45. Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain chance.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 27. AM rain/snow showers; mostly cloudy.

