Wichita man arrested after disturbance in downtown Wichita

Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested Justin Young, 32, of Wichita on charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at East Central Avenue and North Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found Young inside a beige Toyota Tundra, engaged in a disturbance with a Sedgwick County Courthouse officer.

Young was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation revealed that Young caused a disturbance at a demonstration that was being held at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse. He then drove the Tundra the wrong way on Main Street before the Courthouse police officer confronted him.

The officer reported that Young revved the engine and drove toward him. Responding officers arrived and arrested Young near the Law enforcement Memorial.

Young is believed to have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

This case remains under investigation.

