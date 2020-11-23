Wichita police: Missing man may be in danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Jeremy Cook of Wichita.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call in the 800 block of North Belmont and spoke to Cook’s family, who reported not being able to contact him. Cook was last seen on Wednesday around 6 a.m. and may be traveling in the pictured 2006 white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep has a broken out sunroof and tape around the passenger side tail light. Cook is described as 5′09″, 185 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, glasses, and last seen wearing a blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Nike tennis shoes.

Wichita police say a man last seen on Nov. 19 may be in danger. (Wichita Police Department)

Investigators believe Cook may be in danger. If you know his whereabouts, that of the white Jeep, or you see them, call 911 immediately and reference case number is 20C071907

