2020 holiday lights and local happenings

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance to reserve a time slot.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tis’ the season for flashy holiday decorations. It’s also a time of coming together if if that means at a distance. Here’s a look at some of the holidays happening in Kansas.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

LocationDatesTimesAdmission
Lights on 9th Street
3821 W. 9th St., Wichita, KS 67203		Nov. 28-Dec. 316:00 p.m. daily
Tune-in to 101.7 FM		FREE
Candy Cane Lane
1021 N. Azure Circle, Wichita, KS 67235		Nov. 26-Dec. 31Begins at dark dailyFREE
Carols on the Court
1358 N Aksarben Ct., Wichita, KS 67235		Nov. 26-Jan. 15:30 to 10 p.m. daily
(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)
Tune in to 100.5 FM		Donations
Wichita Children’s Home
Christmas on Crestline
914 N. Crestline, Wichita, KS 67212		Nov. 27-Jan. 1Sun-Thu 6:00-11:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat 6:00 p.m.-midnight
Tune-in to 100.7 FM		FREE
Christmas at the McKinneys
1452 N. Coolidge, Wichita, KS 67203		Nov. 26-Dec. 315:30-10 p.m. daily
(open until 10:30 p.m. on weekends)		Donations for
Kansas Humane Society
HumanKind Ministries
Lights on Brummett
3721 S Brummett St., Wichita, KS 67215		Nov. 28-Dec. 315:30-9:00 p.m. daily
Tune-in to 101.7 FM		FREE
Lights on David
409 N. David St., Wichita, KS 67212		Nov. 26-Dec. 25Begins at dark
Tune-in to 106.9 FM		FREE
Lights on Longview Ln.
3805 E. Longview Lane, Wichita, KS 67218		Nov. 28-Dec. 316:00 p.m.-midnight daily
Tune-in to 105.7 FM		FREE
Sparks Family Christmas Lights
558 S. Blue Stem Ct., Haysville, KS 67060		Nov. 22-Jan. 35:30 to 10 p.m. daily
(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)
Tune-in to 97.3 FM		FREE
Marshall Family Christmas Lights
620 N. Stratford Lane, Wichita, KS 67206		Nov. 29-Jan. 65:30 to 10 p.m. daily
(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)
Tune-in to 91.7 FM		Donations for the Lord’s Diner
& St. Anthony Family Shelter

HOLIDAY EVENTS

