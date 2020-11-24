2020 holiday lights and local happenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tis’ the season for flashy holiday decorations. It’s also a time of coming together if if that means at a distance. Here’s a look at some of the holidays happening in Kansas.
LIGHT DISPLAYS
|Location
|Dates
|Times
|Admission
|Lights on 9th Street
3821 W. 9th St., Wichita, KS 67203
|Nov. 28-Dec. 31
|6:00 p.m. daily
Tune-in to 101.7 FM
|FREE
|Candy Cane Lane
1021 N. Azure Circle, Wichita, KS 67235
|Nov. 26-Dec. 31
|Begins at dark daily
|FREE
|Carols on the Court
1358 N Aksarben Ct., Wichita, KS 67235
|Nov. 26-Jan. 1
|5:30 to 10 p.m. daily
(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)
Tune in to 100.5 FM
|Donations
Wichita Children’s Home
|Christmas on Crestline
914 N. Crestline, Wichita, KS 67212
|Nov. 27-Jan. 1
|Sun-Thu 6:00-11:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat 6:00 p.m.-midnight
Tune-in to 100.7 FM
|FREE
|Christmas at the McKinneys
1452 N. Coolidge, Wichita, KS 67203
|Nov. 26-Dec. 31
|5:30-10 p.m. daily
(open until 10:30 p.m. on weekends)
|Donations for
Kansas Humane Society
HumanKind Ministries
|Lights on Brummett
3721 S Brummett St., Wichita, KS 67215
|Nov. 28-Dec. 31
|5:30-9:00 p.m. daily
Tune-in to 101.7 FM
|FREE
|Lights on David
409 N. David St., Wichita, KS 67212
|Nov. 26-Dec. 25
|Begins at dark
Tune-in to 106.9 FM
|FREE
|Lights on Longview Ln.
3805 E. Longview Lane, Wichita, KS 67218
|Nov. 28-Dec. 31
|6:00 p.m.-midnight daily
Tune-in to 105.7 FM
|FREE
|Sparks Family Christmas Lights
558 S. Blue Stem Ct., Haysville, KS 67060
|Nov. 22-Jan. 3
|5:30 to 10 p.m. daily
(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)
Tune-in to 97.3 FM
|FREE
|Marshall Family Christmas Lights
620 N. Stratford Lane, Wichita, KS 67206
|Nov. 29-Jan. 6
|5:30 to 10 p.m. daily
(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)
Tune-in to 91.7 FM
|Donations for the Lord’s Diner
& St. Anthony Family Shelter
HOLIDAY EVENTS
- Bradley Fair Holiday Stroll featuring free horse-drawn carriage rides, kids activities and more – Through Dec. 20 (Sundays)
- Illuminations drive-thru and walk-thru displays at Botanica Wichita – Through Jan. 30 (Closed Nov. 25 & 26 & Dec. 24 & 25)
- 6th Annual Midian Shrine FEZtival of Trees – Through Nov. 29
- The Arc’s Lights drive-thru light display – Through Dec. 28
- Watson’s Christmas Express at O.J. Watson Park – Nov. 27-Dec. 20
- Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday at Field Station: Dinosaurs – Nov. 27-Jan. 3
- Rock the Rink opening night of the outdoor ice skating rink at Chicken N Pickle – Nov. 27
- Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm – Nov. 27-Dec. 18
- A Country Christmas at Fulton Valley Farms – Nov. 27-Dec. 20
- Skate & Donate at the outdoor ice skating rink at Chicken N Pickle – Nov. 28
- Feast with the Grinch at Chicken N Pickle – Dec. 1
- Friends University Christmas Candlelight live virtual concert – Dec. 4
- Victorian Christmas at Old Cowtown Museum – Dec. 4-12
- Skate with Santa Saturdays at the Ice Pond at Chicken N Pickle – Dec. 5, 12, 19
- Friends of Wichita Art Museum Holiday Open House at Wichita Art Museum – Dec. 6
- Holidays Around the World at Museum of World Treasures – Dec. 12
- Jim Brickman “Comfort and Joy at Home” live virtual concert presented by Orpheum Theatre – Dec. 13
- Music Theatre Wichita Holiday Special hour-long recorded performance – Dec. 17, 21, 24
- Orpheum Theatre presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” virtually – Dec. 17-18
