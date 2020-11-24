2020 holiday lights and local happenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tis’ the season for flashy holiday decorations. It’s also a time of coming together if if that means at a distance. Here’s a look at some of the holidays happening in Kansas.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

Location Dates Times Admission Lights on 9th Street

3821 W. 9th St., Wichita, KS 67203 Nov. 28-Dec. 31 6:00 p.m. daily

Tune-in to 101.7 FM FREE Candy Cane Lane

1021 N. Azure Circle, Wichita, KS 67235 Nov. 26-Dec. 31 Begins at dark daily FREE Carols on the Court

1358 N Aksarben Ct., Wichita, KS 67235 Nov. 26-Jan. 1 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily

(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)

Tune in to 100.5 FM Donations

Wichita Children’s Home Christmas on Crestline

914 N. Crestline, Wichita, KS 67212 Nov. 27-Jan. 1 Sun-Thu 6:00-11:00 p.m.

Fri-Sat 6:00 p.m.-midnight

Tune-in to 100.7 FM FREE Christmas at the McKinneys

1452 N. Coolidge, Wichita, KS 67203 Nov. 26-Dec. 31 5:30-10 p.m. daily

(open until 10:30 p.m. on weekends) Donations for

Kansas Humane Society

HumanKind Ministries Lights on Brummett

3721 S Brummett St., Wichita, KS 67215 Nov. 28-Dec. 31 5:30-9:00 p.m. daily

Tune-in to 101.7 FM FREE Lights on David

409 N. David St., Wichita, KS 67212 Nov. 26-Dec. 25 Begins at dark

Tune-in to 106.9 FM FREE Lights on Longview Ln.

3805 E. Longview Lane, Wichita, KS 67218 Nov. 28-Dec. 31 6:00 p.m.-midnight daily

Tune-in to 105.7 FM FREE Sparks Family Christmas Lights

558 S. Blue Stem Ct., Haysville, KS 67060 Nov. 22-Jan. 3 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily

(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)

Tune-in to 97.3 FM FREE Marshall Family Christmas Lights

620 N. Stratford Lane, Wichita, KS 67206 Nov. 29-Jan. 6 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily

(Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.)

Tune-in to 91.7 FM Donations for the Lord’s Diner

& St. Anthony Family Shelter

HOLIDAY EVENTS

