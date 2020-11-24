4You: Community foundation presents $25K gift to Dodge City YMCA for after-school program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wichita Police explosive-detecting canine Boomer was caught this weekend getting in some cardio. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay caught Boomer getting in his daily workout on the treadmill at the WPD gym. Chief Ramsay posted the video of Boomer’s workout on Facebook.

The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas recently presented a $25,000 gift to the Dodge City Family YMCA for its after-school program. The gift will help the Dodge City YMCA support youth in the community.

Wichita’s Bradley Fair is ready for the holidays. The annual stroll event kicked off over the weekend. The event features free carriage rides, live entertainment, chances for children to visit with Santa Claus, and the large Christmas tree that serves as a holiday focal point.

