NW Wichita home likely total loss after early-morning fire

Fire on Westport Street
Fire on Westport Street(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one is hurt after a house fire in NW Wichita early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the 9200 block of Westport, that’s near 21st and Tyler.

Fire investigators tell us neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames in the garage, which spread through the home. Officials tell us the fire was spread by the strong wind this morning.

We’re told the fire caused damage throughout the home, which is now unlivable.

No word yet on a cause.

