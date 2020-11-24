KDOL: Beware of unemployment phishing scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor wants you to be on the lookout for a text message phishing scam that has been going around.

The texts state that there was an “error in your unemployment claim” and contains a link for you to review your claim. The link looks legitimate, but it is not. It will take you to a site that will ask for your personal information.

KDOL says they will never ask for your full Social Security Number over text message or through e-mail. The KDOL also does not communicate with the public through text messages.

If you receive a text message like this, do not click the link. Simply delete it.

KDOL says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the text messages.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

Messages could look like this, though the exact wording, links and phone numbers may look different:

The Kansas Department of Labor is warning against a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt that claims to be from that department. (Kansas Department of Labor)

The Kansas Department of Labor is warning against a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt that claims to be from that department. (Kansas Department of Labor)

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.