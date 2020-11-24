LIVE: KSHSAA Board of Directors to vote on proposal to delay start of winter sports

(KWCH) - The Kansas High School Activities Association will vote Tuesday on a proposal to delay the start of winter sports until Jan. 15.

The proposal would exclude fans from Jan. 15-28. Limited fans would then be allowed in Jan. 29 through the remainder of the winter season (in locations where fans are allowed). Masks will be mandatory except for athletes during competition and officials during live action.

The proposal would reduce the basketball season to 13 games, bowling to 8 matches, swimming and diving to 6 per athlete and wrestling to 12 events. Teams would be able to practice until Dec. 22, but a moratorium on practicing would be enforced from Dec. 23-Jan. 3. In locations where it is appropriate to resume, practices would resume Monday, January 4, 2021.

