LIVE: KSHSAA Board of Directors to vote on proposal to delay start of winter sports

LaCrosse Leopard #3 Chase Schmidt drives through the defense of three Hoisington Cardinals. The Hoisington Cardinals defeated the LaCrosse Leopards by a score of 54 to 33 to win the Boys Championship game of the 2020 Hoisington Winter Jam Tournament held at the Hoisington Activity Center in Hoisington, Kansas on January 25, 2020. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com) (KWCHCIK)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KWCH) - The Kansas High School Activities Association will vote Tuesday on a proposal to delay the start of winter sports until Jan. 15.

The proposal would exclude fans from Jan. 15-28. Limited fans would then be allowed in Jan. 29 through the remainder of the winter season (in locations where fans are allowed). Masks will be mandatory except for athletes during competition and officials during live action.

The proposal would reduce the basketball season to 13 games, bowling to 8 matches, swimming and diving to 6 per athlete and wrestling to 12 events. Teams would be able to practice until Dec. 22, but a moratorium on practicing would be enforced from Dec. 23-Jan. 3. In locations where it is appropriate to resume, practices would resume Monday, January 4, 2021.

