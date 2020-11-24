Local health professionals address racial disparities in COVID-19 infections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Data from the Center for Disease Control shows that people of color continue to die from COVID-19 at higher rates. The data shows that Black Americans and other minority groups are more likely than white Americans not just to contract the virus, but also to become hospitalized or even die from it. That’s a reason why leaders in Wichita’s African American community are trying to spread the word about how dangerous the virus can be.

Cherrie Holder, a Black Wichita woman, was sick with CcOVID-19 for weeks. She said she was talking all of the precautions she’d been advised to take.

“My husband and I knew several people who had passed away from COVID, and some of them were not that old either,” Holder said.

She said the CDC data raised concern for her health.

“When I was sick, that was something that was running through my head, that at disproportionate rates, we’re passing away from COVID. So it was a very scary time,” Holder said.

Dr. Maurice Duggins with Ascension Via Christi said there are several factors for the racial discrepancy related to COVID-19, including pre-existing health conditions.

“We have a higher burden of disease, for example, obesity tends to affect many African Americans as well as Latino communities and indigenous communities when you compare that to the white community,” Dr. Duggins said.

He said other factors include the type of work many minorities do, as well as living conditions.

“So they have to go to a job where they’re more exposed to COVID19, or they come home to an environment where more people live within that home. And they’re not able to isolate as well from each other because of the small capacity of that home where they all live in,” Dr. Duggins said.

That’s why African American leaders in Wichita partnered with the Sedgwick County Health Department to create a message speaking directly to their community. Their hope is that the African American community will continue to take the virus seriously.

