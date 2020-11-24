Mental health experts discuss coping with change for those meeting virtually for Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is different for many choosing to keep distance with virtual extended family gatherings. While for most, meeting virtually is better than not meeting at all, the change can be challenging from an emotional and mental-health standpoint. When it comes to changing traditional Thanksgiving plans, mental health professionals say preparation is key and, just as important is talking to your loved ones about those plans.

Shawna Allen, a therapist at the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas said some of her patients have talked with their families and are choosing to celebrate virtually this year. She said if you’re no comfortable, it’s okay to decline in-person gatherings.

“People are going to make very hard decisions in efforts to care for their loved ones. Thanksgiving is about love and care, so I’m doing this to help keep you safe,” Allen said.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Molly Allen agrees.

“One thing to keep in mind is that you owe very, very few people an explanation about why you’re declining,” she said. “Maybe not even your mother. It’s important for you to identify to yourself what you’re comfortable with and what you’re uncomfortable with.”

Whether you’re planning to meet in-person or virtually, the mental health experts say you should have a plan to reduce stress. They say coming up with a list of what you’re grateful for this year is a good way to kick off that virtual visit.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.