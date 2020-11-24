Advertisement

Moran: POTUS has right to recounts, but should begin transition courtesies

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas(Joseph Hennessy)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, says President Trump is free to request recounts, but should allow the transition process to begin while legal challenges to the election unfold.

In a statement Monday night, Moran called elections “sacred.”

“It is important that the election results be accurate,” Moran said. “We must all respect the results of a free and fair election. We cannot afford to spend the next four years divided over who won the election or denying the legitimacy of the president as was the case for President Trump throughout his presidency.”

Moran said, while the legal process will be completed soon, President should grant national security briefings and other transition courtesies.

“The orderly transfer of power is an enduring symbol of a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Moran said.

Monday evening, the General Services Administration ascertained Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, and Mr. Trump tweeted he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but vowed to keep up his fight.

Moran is expected in Topeka Tuesday, where he will see how Stormont Vail Hospital is dealing with a surge in patients as COVID-19 spikes.

Sen. Moran’s full statement:


