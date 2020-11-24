More windy, wet weather for Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says keep the rain gear handy today because more showers and storms are headed our way. Scattered, light activity this morning will be replaced by numerous showers/storms this afternoon and evening. While severe weather is unlikely, some of the storms over south-central and southeast Kansas my be strong producing wind gusts up to 50 mph in addition to small hail.

Farther west, the rain will mix with and change over to snow as much colder air oozes into the state. Accumulation should be on the light side, mainly an inch or less, but some slick spots are possible over north-central Kansas tonight.

Temperatures will top-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s over central and eastern Kansas today. Farther west, temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 30s behind the cold front.

The rest of the week looks quiet with tranquil travel conditions expected on Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Friday. Temperatures will be near normal for late November with lows in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: W/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty early. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Clear, colder. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Thu: High: 61. Low: 35. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain chance.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 22. AM rain/snow showers; mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 48. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

