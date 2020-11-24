Rain/snow chances continue overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as a storm system wraps up over Kansas, rain and snow chances will linger into the early morning hours Wednesday. It should be warm enough that road conditions will not be icy or slick and all of the precipitation will be east of Kansas by daybreak.

Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s and the afternoon highs will recover into the 50s. The wind will go down throughout the day with a sunny sky for much of the area.

Look for quiet weather on Thanksgiving with sun mixed with clouds. Temperatures will still reach the 50s as the wind turns back to the north.

A weekend storm system will spread more clouds into the area, but it is unlikely to produce any widespread rain or snow for the region.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms, late night showers. Breezy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Turning sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty early. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Clear, colder. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Thanksgiving: High: 59 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 29 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 34 Light AM mix, then partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 24 Sunny.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

