Recent Wichita State grads in running for $1 million prize in global mask challenge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A team of recent Wichita State University graduates are in elite company, announced among the top 10 of a global mask challenge. The trio is in the running to win $1 million to create a face mask that addresses obstacles that deter people from wearing them, as well as to promote positive mask-wearing behavior.

The recent Shocker grads, Spencer Steinert, Jared Goering and Maggie Koops teamed up for the Cyfive apparel company to tackle the Next-Gen Mask Challenge created by XPrize.

Steinert, Goering and Koops are down to the top 10, after being selected as one of 25 finalists from a field of 1,000 teams from 30 countries.

“As the global pandemic accelerates, the need for masks that are effective, affordable and comfortable and functional is greater than ever,” said Peter H. Diamandis, XPRIZE founder and executive chairman. “XPRIZE has turned to one of the most innovative groups on the planet — young entrepreneurs in their late teens and early twenties. We’re looking for new approaches that have never been tried before and looking to put the best ideas into production, and these innovators have delivered. Remember, the day before something is truly a breakthrough it’s a crazy idea.”

The company surveyed thousands of people and narrowed down 10 top reasons people don’t like wearing face masks. These reasons include the masks being too hot, fogging up glasses, making it difficult to breathe, being uncomfortable, making it difficult to exercise, hurting the wearer’s face, making it hard to eat or drink and blocking the wearer’s expressions.

Among the top 10 finalists in the global mask challenge, seven are from the United States, with one team each representing Australia, Nigeria and Cameroon. Steinert, Goering and Koops are carrying the banner for Kansas and Wichita.

“We’re super proud to be from here. I think it’s just a testament to show that there is a lot of innovation going on in the Midwest region,” Goering said.

The Cyfive mask the team created is designed to stop slipping when the wearer is talking and not to fog up glasses. The mask has moisture-wicking athletic fabric, and for safety, it has a filter that magnetizes the mask.

“We designed our mask around something people would want to wear that still works. So we feel like we have the leg up in that situation,” Steinert said.

The recent Shocker grads learned about the global mask challenge in the spring. By summer they had a prototype and submitted their application. In September, they made the top 25. Last month, they learned they’re down to the top 10. Next month, the field narrows to five and one of those teams left standing will win the $1 million prize.

“It’s a dream come true, regardless of how it turns out,” Steinert said. “We’re in the top 10 of a global competition that we’ve watched for years. So it’s a win regardless.”

You can learn more about the Cyfive team’s design and vote for it as your favorite here: Next-Gen Mask Challenge voting.

