Sen. Jerry Moran, researchers discuss agricultural role in solving 2 of world’s biggest problems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran returned to Kansas on Monday (Nov. 23) where he met with Kansas State University agriculture researchers at a Saline County farm. They discussed how researchers and farmers can work together to solve two of the world’s biggest problems: global food security and environmental sustainability.

The K-State researchers took time with Moran to share the benefits of their ongoing work.

“A lot of the insects, the fungi that contaminate and affect our crops and our food, they’re not just a problem here in Kansas, in the U.S., but they’re a problem globally,” said Kansas State University Research Associate Professor Jagger Harvey.

Harvey said the work being done in labs continues to help solve agricultural issues.

“The work that the innovation labs do works out with partner countries and developing countries to solve some of these problems, like fungi that can produce toxins in the food supply,” he said.

Sen. Moran serves on the committee that decides funding for agricultural research. He said helping farmers succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic benefits everyone at home.

“COVID has disrupted markets. It has changed the safety of the way we do things in the United States,” he said. “It’s increasing costs, it’s creating uncertainty. So, in a time when COVID is so prevalent in our lives, when farmers succeed, we’re better able to care for our families.”

Researchers say it’s important to keep elected officials educated so that they can make informed decisions in Washington, D.C.

“When decisions and conversations happen in D.C., whether it’s on the formal or informal level, Sen. Moran can be the voice for science-based agriculture and science-based technology in agriculture,” Saline County farmer Eric Lund said.

