Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police say he is missing and may be in danger.
WPD opens homicide investigation after missing man found with fatal gunshot wound
Wichita women battle COVID-19
Wichita woman battles COVID-19 for second time, along aunt
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
Shocker men’s basketball team out of tournament due to COVID-19
Fire on Westport Street
NW Wichita home likely total loss after early-morning fire

Latest News

An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower
The City of Wichita is utilizing HUD CARES Act and city project funding to develop...
316 hotel to be redeveloped into affordable housing asset
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew