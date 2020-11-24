Wichita Fire Dept. shares safety reminders for preparing Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Even with many scaling down celebrations this year, the Wichita Fire Department wants to make sure that you keep safety in mind in preparing your Thanksgiving meal. Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day for home cooking fires. Often that is due to something that’s cooking being left unattended. Beyond the oven and stovetop, firefighters are no strangers to responding to Thanksgiving Day calls where a fire starts from outdoor smokers or deep fryers. One fire prevention tip is to be careful not to overload extension cords or power strips. Better yet, firefighters advise avoiding them altogether if you can.

“When you do use power strips for your other cooking appliances, make sure you have a clearance of space that it’s not going to catch anything else that’s combustible or around those cooking appliances,” Wichita Fire Department Batallion Chief Jose Ocadiz said.

Other safety measures you can take in preparing your Thanksgiving meal is to make sure pot handles are not sitting over the edge of the stove and having a lid ready to go to smother any grease fires that may flare up on your stovetop.

“Grease fires or unattended cooking is the leading cause of house fires, so we want to make sure that you’re always in the kitchen area and you’re always aware of what you’ve got cooking in the kitchen area,” Chief Ocadiz said.

He said you also want to be cautious with having kitchen rags.

“Kitchen rags are always important to be able to wipe things down or just pick up some spillage but at the same time when we’re not paying attention we just throw our rags anywhere and forget that it’s really right there and it can catch on fire,” Cheif Ocadiz said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.