Wichita woman battles COVID-19 for second time, along aunt

By Carolina Loera
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is battling COVID-19 for the second time.

Renee Carrion is no the only one in her family with the virus. She said her aunt, who is a traveling nurse has been in the ICU for three weeks.

“I never expected to get to this point again,” said Carrion. " I don’t wish it upon anybody, I really don’t”

Her aunt Leticia left for North Carolina on assignment. Now she is battling for her life.

“She decided she was going to go help out,” said Carrion. “She’s fighting for her life in the ICU.”

Carrion said this has been a difficult time for her, especially since she’s sick.

“She’s my favorite aunt in the whole world, so it’s been really hard having to get updates on her every day, wondering what’s going to happen to her,” said Carrion.

She said the thought of her aunt being alone breaks her heart, but she knows she is in good hands.

“They have great nurses,” said Carrion. “Because she is one of them they do sit with her sometimes for an hour and a half and hold her hand.”

Carrion said initially she wasn’t an advocate when it comes to the virus, but that has changed.

“Until I got it, until I am watching my aunt fight to live,” said Carrion, " I would definitely take the precautions that the governor set forth and our county commissioners.”

Carrion said she has one message for people.

“I know it may be dumb to some, but when you’re here and not able to speak, you’re short of breath, or you have your aunt who’s literally fighting to live, those are put in place for a reason: to protect you.” Carrion said.

