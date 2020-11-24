Advertisement

Winfield police investigate armed robbery at Check Into Cash store

The Winfield Police Department released surveillance footage of a man they say robbed a Check...
The Winfield Police Department released surveillance footage of a man they say robbed a Check into Cash store in Winfield on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.(Winfield Police Department)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man it says robbed the city’s Check Into Cash store in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue. The robbery happened Monday. The report to police said the man, described as standing about six feet tall and wearing a blue KU sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a hat, glasses, and a surgical-type mask, entered the store, displayed a weapon, demanded money from employees and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said witnesses told officers the man got into a silver SUV, a vehicle last seen northbound on Manning Street.

“During the investigation, officers located clothing alongside Country Club Road in Winfield that are believed to have been worn by the suspect during the robbery,” Winfield police said.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Winfield Police Department at 620-221-5556 or the Cowley County Dispatch Center at 620-221-5555. Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip can submit information through Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777.

