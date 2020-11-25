Advertisement

4 You: Local law enforcement, organizations team up help those in need with Thanskgiving meals

The Wichita Wagonmasters smoked turkeys and prepared meals for 150 families in need.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KWCH) - From frozen turkeys to all of the fixings, law enforcement agencies across Kansas teamed up with local organizations to make sure families have what they need for Thanksgiving.

The Wichita Police Department and the Union Rescue Mission to help make sure Wichita families have reason to be thankful this season. Officers helped to deliver meals ahead of the holiday. Police said they are glad to help and plan to deliver the meals for Christmas as well.

First Student bus drivers in Wichita delivered Thanksgiving meal baskets to 21 Wichita Public School families Tuesday morning. On its Facebook page, the school district said it is thankful for their care and support of Wichita students.

The Wichita Wagonmasters held their 2020 “Holiday Smoke” Tuesday afternoon. The Wagonmasters and volunteers smoked turkeys and prepared full meals for 150 families identified by the Honore Adversis Foundation. Law enforcement and volunteers are helping deliver the meals.

