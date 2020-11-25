Barton County leaders explain position shift to approve local mask order

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While not every county is on board with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate, several in rural Kansas have opted in with their own orders. On Tuesday (Nov. 24), Finney, Jewell, Clark and Barton counties approved new mask orders. Opting in or out is the choice counties have before the latest executive order starts Wednesday.

Twice before, Barton County leaders have rejected mask orders. Now with the positive test rate in the county past 24 percent, they’re putting an order in place. Barton County Commissioner and member of the county’s board of health, Jennifer Schartz said the commission believes now is a critical time for the county. With the added urgency, comes a decision the county leaders passed on with two prior votes.

“We have voted on it now three times. The first two times, we did not have the support to enforce the mask mandate,” she said.

This time, the order passed 5-0, which Schartz said, “really signifies that this board believes that it’s a very important thing for people to heed.”

Schartz said the Barton County Health Department pleaded with the county to take the action she said was in the best interest of everyone in the community.

“When (the health department) came to us and said, ‘please pass a mask mandate,’ I didn’t see any way that we were not already obligated to do what we had been saying all along, and that was that we were going to support them,” Schartz said.

As is the case with counties across Kansas, Barton County Health Director Karen Winkelman said her staff hasn’t caught much of a break since the pandemic began in March.

“Since March, the middle of March, we can probably count on one hand how many days we have had that we have not been here,” Winkelman said. “Our days start early and we stay late. We come in on weekends, evenings.”

Schartz hopes the mask mandate can bring some relief for healthcare workers.

“I hope to see our numbers decline. I hope to see our hospitals not full,” she said. “I hope to see our Barton County Health Department staff catch a break and not have to work so hard just to keep the county safe.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.