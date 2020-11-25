Butler, Cowley, other counties opt out of statewide mask mandate

(KWCH) - Kansas counties have until midnight to take action on a statewide mask mandate. If not, Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order will automatically go into effect.

As of Tuesday, 21 counties had accepted the order while 29 approved variations of their own mask ordinance, according to a map of COVID-19 response plans across Kansas. Still, 55 counties report no order. That includes two counties in south-central Kansas.

Butler and Cowley counties opted out of the governor’s mandate. The Butler County Board of County Commissioners said it recommends and encourages the public to practice good safety measures, including wearing masks, but it does not order them.

Two of the major school districts in Cowley County - Arkansas City USD 470 and Winfield USD 465 - will continue to learn remotely until Jan. 5 and Jan. 22, respectively, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Several organizations in Cowley County have joined a public health awareness campaign, “Crushing COVID in Cowley County.” The mission is to raise community awareness of the need to follow CDC guidelines now more than ever to help “flatten the curve” and reduce community transmission of COVID-19.

We owe a big word of thanks to all of the medical professionals in our community! These individuals are working hard... Posted by USD 470 - Arkansas City Public Schools on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.