Donations requested to show holiday support for Ascension Via Christi frontline caregivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While many look forward to time to relax and enjoy the holiday season, many healthcare workers on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 won’t catch a break, especially with the virus straining hospital resources. The Via Christi Foundation asks that as you shop for holiday meals to consider picking up snacks for Ascension Via Christi’s frontline caregivers.

The list of items you can get for the healthcare workers includes regular and diet sodas, bottled regular and sweet tea, regular and sugar-free energy drinks, K-cups and creamer, protein bars and boxes, fruit and veggie snacks, hummus cups, chocolate pudding, and dark chocolate candy.

“Prayers, cards and doing your part by wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and practicing social distancing anytime you are with anyone who is not a part of your household is appreciated,” said Via Christi Foundation President David Alexander.

To arrange donations to show your support for local caregivers, call Alexander at 316-281-5157 or email him at david.alexander1@ascension.org.

