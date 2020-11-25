Advertisement

Family heavily hit by COVID-19 mourns death of grandmother

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the span of four weeks, two mothers, their daughter, and grandmother all contracted COVID-19. Their symptoms ranged from mild to deadly. In four weeks, COVID-19 changed the family forever.

Lou, Michelle, and the couple’s daughter were diagnosed with the virus about one month ago. Lou got the worst of it, and quickly.

“I went to the ER four times. And on the fourth time, well, on Day 15, I was diagnosed with pneumonia,” she said.

Three days before Lou was admitted to the hospital, Michelle’s mother was also hospitalized. The grandmother in the family died from the virus. Making the situation especially difficult was that Michelle was not allowed to see her mother in the hospital before she died. The decline in the health of Michell’s mother happened suddenly.

“She was a healthy, vibrant, boisterous, bouncy lady,” Michelle said. “And then that virus got her. In four total weeks, four. A month, and then she was gone.”

The family said this month has been the hardest of their lives.

“I couldn’t go to the funeral because I was in the hospital. And that was hard,” Lou said.

Lou and Michelle said they don’t want others to experience what they have.

“It’s not fake,” Lou said of COVID-19. “We all need to start wearing our masks. It shouldn’t be a political issue wearing a mask. It’s a face covering. If you don’t like wearing a mask, you’re definitely not going to like wearing a vent.”

Or learning about a loved one’s death through a phone call. Through the phone, Michelle said she heard her mother’s last breath.

“Then I said, ‘mom, I love you,’” she said. “And it was so hard to hang up. But I had to.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police say he is missing and may be in danger.
WPD opens homicide investigation after missing man found with fatal gunshot wound
Wichita women battle COVID-19
Wichita woman battles COVID-19 for second time, along aunt
Sedgwick County, Kansas
New Sedgwick County order limits gatherings to 25, additional changes
LaCrosse Leopard #3 Chase Schmidt drives through the defense of three Hoisington Cardinals. ...
Winter high school sports in Kansas to begin as scheduled without fans
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements

Latest News

Barton County Health Department in Great Bend, Kansas.
Barton County leaders explain position shift to approve local mask order
"Stop Face Mask Required" sign
Butler, Cowley, other counties opt out of statewide mask mandate
Sedgwick County, Kansas
New Sedgwick County order limits gatherings to 25, additional changes
Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence