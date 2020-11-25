Family heavily hit by COVID-19 mourns death of grandmother

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the span of four weeks, two mothers, their daughter, and grandmother all contracted COVID-19. Their symptoms ranged from mild to deadly. In four weeks, COVID-19 changed the family forever.

Lou, Michelle, and the couple’s daughter were diagnosed with the virus about one month ago. Lou got the worst of it, and quickly.

“I went to the ER four times. And on the fourth time, well, on Day 15, I was diagnosed with pneumonia,” she said.

Three days before Lou was admitted to the hospital, Michelle’s mother was also hospitalized. The grandmother in the family died from the virus. Making the situation especially difficult was that Michelle was not allowed to see her mother in the hospital before she died. The decline in the health of Michell’s mother happened suddenly.

“She was a healthy, vibrant, boisterous, bouncy lady,” Michelle said. “And then that virus got her. In four total weeks, four. A month, and then she was gone.”

The family said this month has been the hardest of their lives.

“I couldn’t go to the funeral because I was in the hospital. And that was hard,” Lou said.

Lou and Michelle said they don’t want others to experience what they have.

“It’s not fake,” Lou said of COVID-19. “We all need to start wearing our masks. It shouldn’t be a political issue wearing a mask. It’s a face covering. If you don’t like wearing a mask, you’re definitely not going to like wearing a vent.”

Or learning about a loved one’s death through a phone call. Through the phone, Michelle said she heard her mother’s last breath.

“Then I said, ‘mom, I love you,’” she said. “And it was so hard to hang up. But I had to.”

