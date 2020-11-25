Local non-profit handing out goods to the homeless Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit organization is distributing goods to the homeless Wednesday.

Relentless Kulture will host its Homeless Essential Needs Drive at the QuikTrip on Kellogg and South Broadway from 1-4 p.m. or until they run out of donations.

The organization plans to distribute a wide range of items, including food, masks, and winter gear.

Organizers said that every month the team focus on specific areas of need and finds creative ways to meet those needs.

