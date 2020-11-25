Advertisement

Local non-profit handing out goods to the homeless Wednesday

The organization plans to distribute a wide range of items, including food, masks, and winter...
The organization plans to distribute a wide range of items, including food, masks, and winter gear.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local non-profit organization is distributing goods to the homeless Wednesday.

Relentless Kulture will host its Homeless Essential Needs Drive at the QuikTrip on Kellogg and South Broadway from 1-4 p.m. or until they run out of donations.

The organization plans to distribute a wide range of items, including food, masks, and winter gear.

Organizers said that every month the team focus on specific areas of need and finds creative ways to meet those needs.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County, Kansas
New Sedgwick County order limits gatherings to 25, additional changes
Wichita women battle COVID-19
Wichita woman battles COVID-19 for second time, along aunt
Wichita police say he is missing and may be in danger.
WPD opens homicide investigation after missing man found with fatal gunshot wound
LaCrosse Leopard #3 Chase Schmidt drives through the defense of three Hoisington Cardinals. ...
Winter high school sports in Kansas to begin as scheduled without fans
Fire on Westport Street
NW Wichita home likely total loss after early-morning fire

Latest News

More stores are staying closed on Thanksgiving this year.
What’s open on Thanksgiving?
Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Hutchinson
State of Mind
State of Mind: Assisted living facility addresses balancing seniors’ safety, mental well-being
Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Butler County among counties opting out of mask order