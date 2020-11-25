Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder overnight in Reno County.
Levi Wickliffe was arrested after Hutchinson Police responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F. Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to a hospital in Wichita and is in stable condition.
Police said Wickliffe took off before officers arrived to the scene, but were able to find him and arrest him a few blocks away.
Police are still investigating.
