Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder overnight in Reno County.

Levi Wickliffe was arrested after Hutchinson Police responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F. Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a hospital in Wichita and is in stable condition.

Police said Wickliffe took off before officers arrived to the scene, but were able to find him and arrest him a few blocks away.

Police are still investigating.

