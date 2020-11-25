Worry-free weather Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our weather maker is on the way out and improving conditions are on the way in. A strong and gusty breeze is making wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s feel like the teens, but later today as the wind calms down. we climb into the 50s under a sunny sky

The rest of the week looks quiet with tranquil travel conditions expected on Thanksgiving and Friday. Temperatures will climb above normal on Thursday, into the upper 50s, before we cool-down on Black Friday, into the lower 50s.

A weather maker is headed our way this weekend. However, it now looks like the path of the storm system will mainly stay to our south. Scattered rain showers late Saturday may mix with some snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and south of highway 400. Nothing heavy is expected and roads should remain in good shape.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty early. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear, colder. Wind: W/SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 35.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 33. Partly cloudy, afternoon rain chance.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 27. AM rain/snow showers; partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 45. Low: 23. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 49. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

