Local small businesses hope this weekend makes up for pandemic loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend marks the beginning of the busy holiday season for many local businesses.

It’s been a tough year for many small businesses because of the pandemic. Many of them still feeling the impact from the shut down earlier this year. That’s why they say this holiday shopping season is crucial.

On Black Friday or Small Business Saturday owner of Bungalow 26 Kelsey Metzinger would hope to see her store in Delano packed with shoppers.

But as COVID-19 still poses a threat-- that’s just not possible.

Metzinger said the store was shut down for about a month in the spring and hopes people choose to shop local to help make up for the losses.

“We love this time of year, it’ our favorite time of year,” Metzinger said. “As a business owner you want to see a jam packed store, you want to see people elbow to elbow. This year, that’s just not possible.”

It’s been a tough year for local businesses, many of them still feeling the impact of the shutdown months ago.

Now, they’re trying to make up for what’s been lost – safely.

“Nothing compares to being open, but we want to do that as safely as possible,” Lucinda’s Owner Valerie Reimers said. “We want to keep our community safe, that’s especially important to us.”

And if you don’t feel comfortable going out to shop this holiday season, many small businesses have improved their websites and social media to make online shopping easier.

Many stores have also started curbside pickup for orders or delivery.

