More mild sunshine Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more mild sunshine is lined up for Friday shoppers or travelers. The wind will remain under control and temperatures won’t be too far off of normal for late November.

Skies will be mostly clear on Friday with early morning temperatures down in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will be near 50 with decreasing north winds.

The weekend will bring some changes to the area. Saturday warms into the 50s with a few more clouds, but chances for rain will mainly stay south of Kansas into Oklahoma and Texas. A stronger cold front pushes through early Sunday, increasing the winds out of the north and highs will mainly be stuck in the 40s. It will feel colder when factoring in the wind.

A storm system setting up next week will drag in some colder weather, but its unclear if there will be any snow chances for the area right now.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Sat: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 24 Sunny and breezy..

Tue: High: 50 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.