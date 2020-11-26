Advertisement

More mild sunshine Friday

A few clouds, but overall the weather looks good for shoppers
More mild weather for Friday shoppers
More mild weather for Friday shoppers(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more mild sunshine is lined up for Friday shoppers or travelers. The wind will remain under control and temperatures won’t be too far off of normal for late November.

Skies will be mostly clear on Friday with early morning temperatures down in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will be near 50 with decreasing north winds.

The weekend will bring some changes to the area. Saturday warms into the 50s with a few more clouds, but chances for rain will mainly stay south of Kansas into Oklahoma and Texas. A stronger cold front pushes through early Sunday, increasing the winds out of the north and highs will mainly be stuck in the 40s. It will feel colder when factoring in the wind.

A storm system setting up next week will drag in some colder weather, but its unclear if there will be any snow chances for the area right now.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Sat: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 24 Sunny and breezy..

Tue: High: 50 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
2 earthquakes in 2 days rattle parts of Wichita
(MGN)
Kansas reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Wednesday
New solar farms coming to central Kansas
A new website connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers, allowing them to shop for...
Kansan man’s website takes ‘farm to table’ to new level
Anna and Daniel Fenton welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Marie into the world on Nov. 23, 2020...
Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

Latest News

Cold front moves through Sunday
Nice today, windy and colder Sunday
Weekend stats mild, then turns windy and colder
Weekend starts mild; turns windy & colder
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but quiet start to the day.
Bright skies, but cooler Friday
Mild, then cooler
A forecast to be thankful for, then a weekend weather maker