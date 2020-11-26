Advertisement

No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 6 Kansas 102-90; 3 Zags with 20+

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert added 23 as No. 1 Gonzaga pulled away from No. 6 Kansas for a 102-90 victory.

The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away. Gonzaga went on a 22-7 run to go up 96-78. Suggs scored 17 of his 24 in the second half.

Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points.

The way these teams played each other, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gonzaga and Kansas meet again late in the NCAA Tournament, maybe the Final Four.

