Advertisement

Police respond to 2nd shooting on Thanksgiving Day

Police are responding to a shooting in the 600 block of North Estelle.
Police are responding to a shooting in the 600 block of North Estelle.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff and Grant DeMars
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is in serious condition after a shooting in Wichita.

Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of North Estelle.

Officers discovered there was a 30-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out between several juveniles. Other adults intervened in the disturbance, including the 30-year-old man. Shortly after, a suspect confronted the man and shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Police say this was not a random incident, and the case remains under investigation.

If you know any additional information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Earlier in the day, police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Ash.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
2 earthquakes in 2 days rattle parts of Wichita
(MGN)
Kansas reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Wednesday
New solar farms coming to central Kansas
A new website connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers, allowing them to shop for...
Kansan man’s website takes ‘farm to table’ to new level
Anna and Daniel Fenton welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Marie into the world on Nov. 23, 2020...
Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

Latest News

Ark City football runs out for 4A title game
Magical run ends for Ark City in 4A title game
Kansas Geological Survey
Expert offers likely explanation for Wichita earthquakes
Wichita mother has healthy baby after testing positive for COVID-19
Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Cybercrimes spike as Americans shatter online shopping records
Harvey County holiday help
4You 11.27.20