Police respond to 2nd shooting on Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is in serious condition after a shooting in Wichita.
Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of North Estelle.
Officers discovered there was a 30-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out between several juveniles. Other adults intervened in the disturbance, including the 30-year-old man. Shortly after, a suspect confronted the man and shot him.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.
Police say this was not a random incident, and the case remains under investigation.
If you know any additional information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
Earlier in the day, police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Ash.
