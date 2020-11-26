2 people arrested in connection to Thanksgiving Day shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested two people for a shooting that occurred on Thanksgiving Day.
48-year-old Diane Simmons was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and 46-year-old Maurice Simmons was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and a city misdemeanor warrant.
Police said that Maurice was involved in a disturbance with Diane, whom he was involved in a dating relationship previously. It then became a physical disturbance and Diane allegedly shot Maurice in the arm.
The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.
