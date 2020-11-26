Advertisement

2 people arrested in connection to Thanksgiving Day shooting

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of North Ash.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of North Ash.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested two people for a shooting that occurred on Thanksgiving Day.

48-year-old Diane Simmons was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and 46-year-old Maurice Simmons was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and a city misdemeanor warrant.

Police said that Maurice was involved in a disturbance with Diane, whom he was involved in a dating relationship previously. It then became a physical disturbance and Diane allegedly shot Maurice in the arm.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

