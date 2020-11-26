2 people arrested in connection to Thanksgiving Day shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested two people for a shooting that occurred on Thanksgiving Day.

48-year-old Diane Simmons was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and 46-year-old Maurice Simmons was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and a city misdemeanor warrant.

Police said that Maurice was involved in a disturbance with Diane, whom he was involved in a dating relationship previously. It then became a physical disturbance and Diane allegedly shot Maurice in the arm.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

One man was injured in a shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of North Ash, and found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the 46-year-old was involved in a domestic disturbance with a 48-year-old female. The disturbance turned physical, at which point the woman allegedly shot the victim.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.