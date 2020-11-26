Advertisement

WPD’s Explosive Detection K-9 ‘Boomer’ goes viral for daily treadmill workout

Boomer loves cardio
By Anna Auld
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boomer is a two-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever and he loves running on the treadmill. He’s WPD’s new explosive detection canine and like his co-workers, he tries to stay healthy and in shape to keep up with the job.

He and his handler, Detective Stephanie Neal, workout together every day at the police gym at City Hall.

“He normally gets anywhere from five to seven miles in the morning, " said Neal.

Both of them are on the bomb squad. Neal also happens to be the first female handler in the department after seeing a need and getting it approved. She and Boomer trained for weeks to be certified.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted a video of Boomer running on the treadmill and it’s been shared thousands of times.

“He just runs in and hops on and wants to go,” said Neal.

While he is highly trained, he also gives something else. A smile to many that need it right now.

“He’s the star of this partnership,” said Neal.

Boomer is from Colombia and can understand Spanish, too.

