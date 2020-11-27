Advertisement

Bright skies, but cooler Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but quiet start to the day.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:38 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but quiet start to the day. Clouds are clearing out, and sunshine is moving in. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will climb into the near normal lower 50s this afternoon.

A weather maker is headed our way this weekend. However, the path of the storm system will take it across Texas and Oklahoma placing Kansas on the northern fringe. Scattered rain showers Saturday night into Sunday morning may mix with some snow, especially along and south of highway 400, but amounts will be light, if any at all.

Behind a cold front, Sunday and Monday will be windy and much colder with temperatures in the 40s during the day and teens/20s at night.

Looking ahead… forecast models are hinting at a potential winter storm late next week. However, exactly when, where, and how strong are to be determined. Stay tuned for additional updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, few showers late. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 35.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 23. Few AM sprinkles; clearing and windy.

Mon: High: 45. Low: 22. Sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Tue: High: 50. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 27. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: High: 39. Low: 25. Mostly cloudy; chance of snow.

