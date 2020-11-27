Advertisement

Kansas reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Wednesday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,224 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total to 153,021.

The state also reported 26 more deaths since Wednesday.

The state reported 97 new hospitalizations, putting the total of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic at 5,018.

