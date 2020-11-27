Advertisement

More counties require masks as new mask mandate takes effect

Sign requiring a mask.
Sign requiring a mask.(Terri Russell/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan (AP) - The number of Kansas counties that require face coverings has risen sharply as fewer opted out of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s latest mask mandate.

Sixty-two Kansas counties now have mask orders in place, with many coming as Kelly’s new statewide mask order went into effect Wednesday, according to a list compiled by the Kansas Association of Counties.

Mask mandates by county, local jurisdiction

The remaining 43 of the counties have opted out, but most are encouraging or recommending people wear masks, The Kansas City Star reports. It’s a stark contrast to the response Kelly received to her first mask order in July, when the majority of counties opted out.

