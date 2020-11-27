Mulvane family shares Thanksgiving meal together - apart

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Families are shaking up holiday traditions this year -- including a family in Mulvane.

It’s the first year Virginia Stough didn’t have her kids around the table for Thanksgiving, but she still cooked for the whole family and packed it up to go -- including the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes.

“My favorite is the macaroni and cheese,” Virginia said.

Virginia’s daughter, Kayla Gillham, said they didn’t want to risk anyone getting sick.

“I would rather it be safe and short and her doing this than we not be able to have Thanksgiving ever again,” Kayla said.

The entire family said it’s just as special having mom’s home cooking.

They drove up to her house, picked up the food, and, while wearing masks, talked for a little bit before heading home.

The family said holidays are important, but staying healthy is also important.

“Just because you can’t spend Thanksgiving with everyone you want, doesn’t mean we’re not thankful,” Kayla said. “We’re thankful that we want them to keep their health and everyone to stay safe.”

Virginia said she is happy she got to see them in the driveway today.

Kayla said this was the best way to still feel connected on the holiday.

“We know it’s made in love and that makes it more special,” she said.

