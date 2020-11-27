Advertisement

New solar farms coming to central Kansas

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:09 AM CST
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Central Kansas will be getting more solar farms in the future.

Several entities are coming together to create the Kansas Cooperative Sun Power Program.

The Hays Daily News reports there will be two new solar farms, with one in Butler County and the other in Harvey County.

The Daily News reports the Butler Electric Cooperative will operate the solar farms. It’s already built one of its own in Rose Hill.

The Kansas Cooperative Sun Power Program is a 25-year program. Its goal is to build more than 20 mega-watts of solar power along 800 miles of land in Kansas.

Construction will be done in phases starting in 2021 and into 2022.

