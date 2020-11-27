Advertisement

Parades, other holiday traditions upended due to pandemic

Santa Claus
Santa Claus(Pixabay)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Holiday traditions have been upended across Kansas due to the coronavirus, forcing Santa to stay firmly on the ground in one city and transforming parades elsewhere.

In Lawrence, hundreds usually turn out on the Friday after Thanksgiving to watch firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue Santa from the top of Weaver’s Department Store. But that’s not happening this year as the pandemic strains hospitals. Instead, Santa will appear on the first three Saturdays of December atop a truck decked out in garlands, poinsettias and pine cones.

Holiday parades in Dodge City and Topeka have been thrown into reverse, with spectators encouraged to drive past stationary, socially spaced floats.

