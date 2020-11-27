Advertisement

RECALL: Eco Baby utensils recalled due to choking hazard

Recalled Eco Baby Spoon and Fork and Eco Feeding Spoon
Recalled Eco Baby Spoon and Fork and Eco Feeding Spoon(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:31 AM CST
(KWCH) - The Eco Baby spoon and fork set and feeding spoon can break into small pieces and potentially choke your baby.

No injuries have been reported.

The baby utensils were sold online and at major retailers Buy Buy Baby, Dillard’s, and Macy’s.

Contact the manufacturer, Herobility, for a refund or gift card to use on a future purchase. Their number is 866-510-5006. You can also go to their website.

